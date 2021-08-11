Europa League: Abdullahi, Atiemwen March on with Omonia Nicosia

Omonia Nicosia completed the job of reaching the play-off round of the Europa League with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Flora on Tuesday.

The Cypriot champions won the first leg 1-0, but threw away a first half second-leg lead (Andronikos Kakoullis 43′) to allow the Estonian side back into the game.

Flora scored two second-half goals (Rauno Sappinen 48′ 88′) to force the game into extra-time after a 2-2 aggregate scoreline in regulation time.

Omonia manager Henning Berg pulled out RB Shehu Abdullahi in extra time (106′) for his Nigerian compatriot Iyayi Atiemwen.

The decision proved vital for Omonia as Atiemwen, one of six takers, held his nerve to put away his spot kick as the game went into shoot-out.

Eventually after a goalless extra-time, the tie was decided from the spot and the Nigerian forward coolly dispatched his kick.

Their next encounter in the qualifiers is billed for August 19th and 25th against Royal Antwerp.