Europa Conference League: Nwakaeme nets in six-goal thriller, Trabzonspor Manager hails team’s performance against Molde

Trabzonspor and Molde played a six-goal thriller in their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie at the Medical Park in Trabzon on Thursday night.

Anthony Nwakaeme found the back of the net, the opening goal, inside the opening 15 minutes of the entertaining goal-fest.

Nwakaeme would go on to play the entire 90 minutes of the game but Trabzonspor couldn’t defend their lead and despite going ahead three times they would concede eventually to the Norwegian side.

A late opportunity to snatch victory also fell to Abdullah Avci’s men but Greek midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas, who had provided the assist for Nwakaeme’s goal, failed from the spot.

A penalty was awarded to Trabzonspor in added time, but Bakasetas could not beat the goalkeeper, his missed spot kick denying his side what would have been a deserved win.

Avci praised his team after the game and expects a different second-leg performance.

“We played our first official match. Last year, there was a group of players that we have been working with for six months and an additional 6 group of players,” said the Trabzonspor Coach.

“Our opponent played his 19th official match, we played our first official match. We had players who played for the first time for 90 minutes.”

“Today, we were in the most dominant image of the game, especially in the offensive – action part, with the most ball possession and the top statistics in the game. We have about 65-70% possession, more than 25 shots, missed penalties, balls returning from the post.

“Looking at the result, a penalty was missed at the last minute. On the positive side, we have a lot to take away. We will develop this further.”

The second-leg of the tie comes up on August 12 at the Aker Stadion in Molde.