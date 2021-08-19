Europa Conference League: Leke James scores, Amoo’s European night ends in crushing Defeat

Leke James found the back of the net but Sivasspor lost at home to FC Copenhagen in the Europa Conference League first-leg play-off game at the Yeni 4 Eylül Stadyumu on Thursday.

James scored in the second half, the leveler for Sivasspor four minutes after the visitors took the lead through Kevin Diks in the 55th minute.

However the scoreline quickly changed again as Jens Stage restored FC Copenhagen’s lead on the hour mark.

The Nigerian forward was substituted in the 71st minute. His compatriots Kayode Olanrewaju and Azubuike Okechukwu also featured in the game.

Okechukwu was making his debut for the club since his move from Basaksehir. He was also pulled out, late on for Malian defender Samba Camara.

The Nigerians will get their chance to help Sivasspor avoid the defeat in the second-leg on August 26.

FC Basel’s Brazilian forward Arthur scored a hat-trick as they beat Swedish side Hammarby IF 3-1 in the first-leg UEFA Europa Conference play-off match on Thursday.

Arthur got his first in the 30th minute before completing his hat-trick in the closing three minutes of the game.

The 23 year-old’s third goal was a penalty in the 90th minute of a game they dominated from start to the final whistle.

Hammarby had been on a bad patch lately with just one win in their last five games before Thursday’s game.

Meanwhile, Akinkunmi Amoo got some action in the game, but his goalscoring drought stretched to 10 games.

Amoo was on for Eighty minutes before he was replaced by Hammarby coach Milos Milojevic.