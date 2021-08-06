Europa Conference League: Leke and Olanrewaju deliver Sivasspor in comeback win against Dinamo Batumi

The Nigerian duo of Leke James and Olanrewaju Kayode inspired Sivasspor to a comeback win against Dinamo Batumi in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

Olanrewaju netted a 90+5 minute winner after Leke had brought the Turkish side level in the 75th minute trailing 1-0 from Vladimer Mamuchashvili’s opening goal for the host.

Meanwhile, Batumi fielded Nigerian midfielder Benjamin Teidi, who played the entire duration.

The victory at the Batumi Stadium sets Sivasspor on course for a at lest a comfortable home game where they can seal their passage through to the Play-off round.