Europa Conference League: Kayode Olanrewaju fires Sivasspor into third qualifying round

Kayode Olanrewaju was the hero on Thursday night for Sivasspor as they pipped Petroclub to book a spot in the next qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Olanrewaju netted 65th minute strike that proved the winner as the hosts earned a hard fought 1-0 victory at the Yeni 4 Eylul Stadyumu and 2-0 on aggregate.

The Nigerian forward was on until the 89th minute before he was replaced, while compatriot Leke James came was introduced with six minutes left on the clock in regular time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demir Grup Sivasspor (@sivassporsk)

Sivasspor will next battle Georgian side FC Dinamo Batumi in the third qualifying round.