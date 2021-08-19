Europa Conference League: Ibrahim on the bench in Ferreira’s historic win against Tottenham

Paços de Ferreira players celebrate after Lucas Silva scored what proved the winner against Tottenham in their Europa Conference League first-leg match. Abbas Ibrahim was on the bench for the game. Photo credit | IG (fcpacosdeferreira)

23 year-old Midfielder Abbas Ibrahim was an unused substitute for Ferreira in the 1-0 historic victory against Tottenham in the UEFA Europa Conference League first-leg play-off game.

Ibrahim who made his first European football appearance in the previous round of the competition watched from the bench as Portuguese side recorded their first ever win against an English top flight side.
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo fielded a weakened side on his return home, but there was little fight in the London club as they bowed to their hosts on Thursday night.

 

 

Gent beaten in Poland, Oladoye gets no Action

Adewale Oladoye was an unused substitute on Thursday night in KAA Gent’s UEFA Europa Conference League first-leg play-off game against Rakow.

Oladoye watched on helplessly as his team lost 1-0 to Rakow at the Stadion Miejski.
A 64th minute goal by Rakow’s 34 year-old CB Andrzej Niewulis eventually proved enough to hand the hosts an uncommon victory and advantage heading into the return-leg.

