Europa Conference League: Ibrahim on the bench in Ferreira’s historic win against Tottenham

23 year-old Midfielder Abbas Ibrahim was an unused substitute for Ferreira in the 1-0 historic victory against Tottenham in the UEFA Europa Conference League first-leg play-off game.
Ibrahim who made his first European football appearance in the previous round of the competition watched from the bench as Portuguese side recorded their first ever win against an English top flight side.
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo fielded a weakened side on his return home, but there was little fight in the London club as they bowed to their hosts on Thursday night.