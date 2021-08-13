Europa Conference League: FC Basel seals 6-1 aggregate win over Onovo’s Ujpest

Vincent Onovo's Ujpest have been knocked out of the Europa Conference League by FC Basel. Photo credit | IG ( ujpestfc)

FC Basel brushed Ujpest aside 4-0 in the second-leg and 6-1 on aggregate in their Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Swiss club showed their class over two legs and gave the Hungarian side no quarter as they progressed to the play-off round of the competition.

 

On Thursday night, trailing 2-1 from the previous meeting between the side’s Ujpest set up to steal an outcome.

 

Deploying an ultra defensive 3-5-1-1 formation, with Nigerian Vincent Onovo named in the flat midfield five, the Ujpest Coach had hoped to contain their more fancied hosts.

 

However, class still prevailed and Basel put four goals past the visitors to wrap up the tie 6-1 on aggregate.

 

They’ll go up against Hammarby IF in the final qualifying round.

