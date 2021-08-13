Europa Conference League: Amoo registers assist in Hammarby 5-1 win, Welcome Basel test in the Play-off

Akinkunmi Amoo got an assist on the night as Hammarby IF brushed aside the contest of Cukaricki 5-1 in the second-leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.
Amoo started the game and directly contributed to his side’s first goal, assisting Mohanad Jeahze’s 12th minute goal.
The hosts raced to a 3-0 lead in the first-half, Astrit Selmani (26′) and Bjorn Paulsen (44′) adding to Jeahze’s goal.
Although the visitors found the back of the net after the restart, Hammarby scored two more Williot Swedberg (67′) and Selmani (72′) for his second, both were assisted by Jeahze.