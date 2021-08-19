Europa Conference League: A Brace and assist for Awoniyi in Union Berlin 4-0 win against KuPS

Taiwo Awoniyi scored a brace and got an assist as Union Berlin beat KuPS 4-0 in the first-leg of UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.
Awoniyi’s brace in the first half and Max Kruse’s goal – assisted by the Nigerian – saw Union race into a 3-0 leg before the break.
The Forward was subbed off after an hour following a fine performance in his first debut on the continent.
A late goal from substitute Andreas Voglsammer completed the routing at the Olympiastadion.
Meanwhile, two Nigerians were involved for the Finnish side, Henry Uzochukwu and Aniekpeno Udoh.
The former started and played the entire duration, but Udoh was called off the bench just after the break.
Union Berlin return home where they’ll host the second-leg of the tie on August 26.
Yunusa helps Riga FC keep their European football dreams Alive
Nigerian forward Yunusa Muritala got 70 minutes of actin in Riga FC’s first-leg UEFA Europa Conference League match at home against Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday.
Muritala was deployed as a RW in the 4-3-3 formation but failed to get his name on the score sheet as the sides settled for a 1-1 outcome.
Both goals in the game were scored after the hour mark.