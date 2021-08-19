Europa Conference League: A Brace and assist for Awoniyi in Union Berlin 4-0 win against KuPS

Taiwo Awoniyi scored a brace and provided an assist as Union Berlin defeated KuPS in the UEFA Conference League. Photo credit | IG (awoniyi18)

Taiwo Awoniyi scored a brace and got an assist as Union Berlin beat KuPS 4-0 in the first-leg of UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Awoniyi’s brace in the first half and Max Kruse’s goal – assisted by the Nigerian – saw Union race into a 3-0 leg before the break.
The Forward was subbed off after an hour following a fine performance in his first debut on the continent.
A late goal from substitute Andreas Voglsammer completed the routing at the Olympiastadion.
Meanwhile, two Nigerians were involved for the Finnish side, Henry Uzochukwu and Aniekpeno Udoh.
The former started and played the entire duration, but Udoh was called off the bench just after the break.
Union Berlin return home where they’ll host the second-leg of the tie on August 26.

 

 

Yunusa helps Riga FC keep their European football dreams Alive 

 

Nigerian forward Yunusa Muritala got 70 minutes of actin in Riga FC’s first-leg UEFA Europa Conference League match at home against Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday.

Muritala was deployed as a RW in the 4-3-3 formation but failed to get his name on the score sheet as the sides settled for a 1-1 outcome.
Both goals in the game were scored after the hour mark.

 

 

Consolation goal for Jibril as Zilina fall 5-1 in Conference League Play-off

Taofiq Jibril scored in Zilina’s 5-1 loss against Jablonec in Czech Republic on Thursday night.

Jibril scored what seemed more like a consolation for his side in the first-leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off tie.
Zilina were outclassed in the first half, trailing 4-0 right into additional time of half.
After the interval the 23 year-old reduced the deficit but it was a long way back for the visitors.
They would concede again, a 90th minute goal that brought proceedings to an end at the Stadion Strelnice.

