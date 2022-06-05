Ethiopia halts Nigeria’s run, but Flamingos qualify for World Cup

Nigeria has booked a spot in this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, edging Ethiopia 1-0 on aggregate after the second leg goalless result in Abuja, Saturday.
The Nigerian girls won the first leg 1-0, in Addis Ababa a fortnight ago, but managed to keep their opponents at bay in the return fixture to secure an aggregate win.
It was the first match in this African U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament when the Flamingos failed to score.
Through the second round of the qualifying tournament, Bankole Olowookere’s team scored 15 goals and conceded none – 5wins, 1draw.
Reaching the tournament in India, Nigeria tied Ghana (6) for the most U17 Women’s World Cup appearances.
Our Flamingos, have done it!
15 goals in six qualifying matches without a defeat and conceding none. What a journey!
To all Nigerians and @thenff, thanks for your amazing support! #India2022 #U17WWC #SoarFlamingos #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/D4R9RNvJZl
