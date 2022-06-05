Ethiopia halts Nigeria’s run, but Flamingos qualify for World Cup

Nigeria has booked a spot in this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, edging Ethiopia 1-0 on aggregate after the second leg goalless result in Abuja, Saturday.

The Nigerian girls won the first leg 1-0, in Addis Ababa a fortnight ago, but managed to keep their opponents at bay in the return fixture to secure an aggregate win.
It was the first match in this African U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament when the Flamingos failed to score.
Through the second round of the qualifying tournament, Bankole Olowookere’s team scored 15 goals and conceded none – 5wins, 1draw.
Reaching the tournament in India, Nigeria tied Ghana (6) for the most U17 Women’s World Cup appearances.

Flamingos missed the last edition in Uruguay after five consecutive appearances in the tournament.

