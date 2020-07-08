Etebo to face Late Fitness Test for Villarreal Match

Oghenekaro Etebo remains a doubt for Getafe’s Spanish LaLiga clash against fifth-placed Villarreal at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Wednesday.

Etebo, 24, suffered a muscle injury in the team’s 2-1 win over Real Sociedad on June 29, and missed the 1-0 loss to Real Madrid and the goalless draw away at Osasuna last weekend.

Despite returning to training with the squad, manager José Bordalás says he is not 100 per cent certain the Nigerian will be available for the game.

“Erick Cabaco and Etebo are better off their injuries. Tomorrow (today) we will decide if they are ready to enter the call for the game,” Bordalás said in a press conference.

“In these moments of the championship, all the matches are final. Tomorrow we will face a direct rival and we have a lot of confidence”

Meanwhile, Etebo’s compatriot Samuel Chukwueze, will be available for selection for Villarreal who are one point ahead of their opponents.

The Yellow Submarines are hoping to pick a Champions League slot and are six points off fourth-placed Sevilla with four games before the end of the season.

Etebo has scored once in 10 appearances for the Spanish side since joining the team on loan in January from English Championship side, Stoke City.