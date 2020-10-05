Etebo joins growing list of Absentee Super Eagles ahead of Algeria, Tunisia Friendlies

After the withdrawal of Victor Osimhen from the Super Eagles squad due to face Algeria and Tunisia in the planned international friendlies this week, the Nigeria FA has confirmed that Midfielder Peter Etebo will also not be available due to injury.

Osimhen was due to start against Juventus in the Serie A on Sunday, but the local health authority refused SSC Napoli permission to leave the City due to Coronavirus fears.

Meanwhile, Etebo was involved in Galatasaray’s 1-0 defeat away to Kasimpasa on Sunday and picked up “a knock” according to a tweet by the NFF.

🔊 ❗️❗️@NGSuperEagles midfielder @etebo_karo is out of the friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia. He picked up a knock in his club’s game in Turkey yesterday. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/ekSM5s9fcT — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) October 5, 2020

So far, there has been three withdrawals from the initial 25-man squad invited by Gernot Rohr for the international games.

Two Players – Wilfred Ndidi and Osimhen – have been replaced with Tyronne Ebuehi and Paul Onuachu respectively.

The latest injury hit will require Rohr to look to any of Ramon Azeez, Henry Onyekuru or Shehu Abdullahi to fill in Etebo’s place.

Both Friendly games will be played at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria on October 9 and 13 respectively.