Etebo Deal not Done and Dusted – Bordalás

Amidst several reports linking Peter Etebo with a loan move to Getafe for the rest of the season, coach of the side José Bordalás has revealed the deal to bring the Nigerian is not 100% closed.

Etebo, 24, is on the brink of joining the Los Azulones on a loan deal with a purchase option after struggling to get game time at Stoke City.

Ahead of Saturday’s (today) La Liga home clash against Real Madrid, Bordalás revealed that he’s cautious with Etebo’s transfer as there can be last minute set-back.

“The arrival of Etebo is not 100% closed. There can always be last minute setbacks and that is why I prefer to be cautious,” Bordalás stated in the pre-match presser.

The combative midfielder has previously had a spell in the Spanish top-flight with Las Palmas where he featured 14 times in the second half of 2017/18 season campaign.

The former Warri Wolves man has played eleven league games for the Potters this season, starting eight times