Etebo Celebrates Return to La Liga, Thanks Stoke City Fans

Oghenekaro Etebo has expressed delighted after completing a loan move from Stoke City to La Liga side Getafe for the rest of the season.

Etebo, who has already started training with the side, was presented to the media on Thursday at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez’s Stadium.

 

The move stalled briefly because the former Warri Wolves man had to some delays with visa issuance.

Etebo shared the news of his move on social media, Wednesday :

New chapter 💪 just want to use this opportunity to appreciate all the fans from Stoke
@StokeLoudProud @stokecity you guys will forever stay in my heart and Goodluck for the rest of the season✌️ Up Getafe

 

 

The Nigerian could make his debut for Getafe when they take on Badalona in the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

