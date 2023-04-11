Esther Okoronkwo talks tough ahead of New Zealand clash

The Super Falcons as the best team in Africa is gradually becoming a major force again, and recent performances show they’ll be a threat to the biggest Nations in Women football, Esther Okoronkwo believes.
Okoronkwo herself is already establishing herself as a big game player, after her goals against Ivory Coast to confirm Nigerians place at the WAFCON tournament, before netting the lone goal against Costa Rica to return the team to winning ways after seven straight defeats.
Last Friday, she scored the opener to help Nigeria see off Haiti in a keenly contested 2-1 victory in Antalya.
When asked if the Super Falcons intend to continue their winning streak against New Zealand, when the teams face off later today in an international friendly, the Attacking Midfielder said the Falcons are ready to get a statement win.
📽️ We are born ready! 💪
Getting activated for today's meeting with New Zealand 🇳🇿 in Antalya 📍#SoarSuperFalcons| #Team9jastrong| #FIFAWWCbuildup| #NGANZL pic.twitter.com/2K3VTmpwWL
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) April 11, 2023