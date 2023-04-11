Esther Okoronkwo talks tough ahead of New Zealand clash

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Players of Nigeria's Super Falcons celebrate after they score in a WAFCON 2022 group round match. Photo | Twitter (NGSuper_Falcons)

The Super Falcons as the best team in Africa is gradually becoming a major force again, and recent performances show they’ll be a threat to the biggest Nations in Women football, Esther Okoronkwo believes.

Okoronkwo herself is already establishing herself as a big game player, after her goals against Ivory Coast to confirm Nigerians place at the WAFCON tournament, before netting the lone goal against Costa Rica to return the team to winning ways after seven straight defeats.

Last Friday, she scored the opener to help Nigeria see off Haiti in a keenly contested 2-1 victory in Antalya.

When asked if the Super Falcons intend to continue their winning streak against New Zealand, when the teams face off later today in an international friendly, the Attacking Midfielder said the Falcons are ready to get a statement win.

“We came from seven straight loss, so we had to show the world that we are number one in Africa for a reason. We came out played good, played as a team against Costa Rica and we got the win.”

“We are ready, we just have to come out play like we did, stay together, play for each other and when we work together as a team the sky is the limit. We have amazing individual players but again individual talents is not going to win the game.”

