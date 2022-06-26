Esperance crowned Champions, Honor Eduwo who missed Title decider due to Family Tragedy

Nigerian duo Kingsley Eduwo and Anayo Iwuala have been crowned champions of the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 2021-22 season with Esperance de Tunis.
Esperance sealed their 32nd title and sixth consecutive league crown, securing their latest on the final day of the playoffs.
However, Eduwo was not named in the matchday squad; he was exempted due to family reasons. The Forward had feature in 7 of 10 playoff matches.
🤲 #KingsleyEduwo🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/svn3alzZPE
— Espérance de Tunis ❤️💛 الترجي التونسي (@ESTuniscom) June 25, 2022
Translated Club statement:
We have just learned of the death of Kingsley Eduwo’s father. In this sad circumstance, the Steering Committee of Esperance Sportive de Tunis, headed by President Hamdi Meddeb, presents its most sincere condolences to Eduwo and the entire family. May God the Merciful welcome the deceased into his Eternal Paradise.