Esperance crowned Champions, Honor Eduwo who missed Title decider due to Family Tragedy

Nigerian duo Kingsley Eduwo and Anayo Iwuala have been crowned champions of the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 2021-22 season with Esperance de Tunis.

Esperance sealed their 32nd title and sixth consecutive league crown, securing their latest on the final day of the playoffs.

However, Eduwo was not named in the matchday squad; he was exempted due to family reasons. The Forward had feature in 7 of 10 playoff matches.

Translated Club statement:

We have just learned of the death of Kingsley Eduwo’s ​​father. In this sad circumstance, the Steering Committee of Esperance Sportive de Tunis, headed by President Hamdi Meddeb, presents its most sincere condolences to Eduwo and the entire family. May God the Merciful welcome the deceased into his Eternal Paradise.

Meanwhile, the league holders needed a win on the final day to reclaim the title and they did so, but in dramatic fashion.

They fought from a goal down to defeat US Ben Guerdane 2-1, with late goals from Mohamed Ali Ben Hammouda (85′) and Ilyes Chetti (90+7′) to cancel out Fakhreddine Ouji (6′) opener.

Iwuala came off the bench as a second half substitute with the the host trailing.

Also on the final matchday, second placed Monastir fought from two goals down against CS Sfaxien to earn a point, even though they finished the game with 10 men.

Both Esperance and Monastir will represent the Ligue 1 in next season’s CAF Champions League.