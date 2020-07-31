Esperance Announce Departure of Junior Lokosa

Junior Lokosa has parted way with his Club Esperance of Tunisia the club confirmed.

Esperance said in a post on their social media handle on Wednesday that the Nigeria international has ended his spell at the club.

The club tweeted: 🇳🇬 Nigerian striker Junior Lokosa ends his contract with Esperance

Lokosa joined the club in January of 2019, but an initial impressive start was slowed down due to a recurring injury.

The Striker dropped in the pecking order after Esperance brought in more strikers to bolster the squad.

He managed two goals in 11 appearances for Esperance, but won the CAF Champions League and Tunisian league title with the club.

Before joining Esperance, he played for NPFL side Kano Pillars where he finished as top scorer award in 2019 with 19 goals.