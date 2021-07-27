Espanyol consider Nwakali move for La Liga campaign

Kelechi Nwakali is on the radar of La Liga side RCD Espanyol as a priority signing this summer according to reports.

Nwakali who played last season in the Segunda with Alcorcon, returned to his parent club, Huesca.

Reports from Huesca, prior Espanyol’s interests had suggested the Nigerian midfielder will have role to play in the team’s plans for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the Barcelona-based club sealed their return to the top flight last season and scouted the Nwakali last season in the Segunda Division.

In the second half of last season the 23 year-old came to life in the lower division, scoring four goals and supplying an assist in 18 league matches to help keep Alcorcon from relegation.