Espanyol 1-3 Madrid CFF: Chikwelu scores Brace in Impressive Start to Life in Spain

Rita Chikwelu had a reputation for scoring goals in Sweden, something they’re finding out quickly in Spain as she fired Madrid CFF to a 3-1 victory over Espanyol on Sunday.

Chikwelu completed a move to the Primera División Femenina this January on a Six-month deal, after spending a decade in Sweden.

Between her time at Umea IK and Kristianstad, the former Super Falcons captain scored 60 goals.

On Sunday, the 31 year-old, in only her third appearance for the club has now scored three goals, including a brace in the win at the Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque.

The midfielder scored in either halves; the opener with just 12 minutes into the game, before completing her brace in the 80th minute, both goals were assisted by Brazil International Geyse Ferreira.

Geyse then added the third in the 86th minute to wrap up a comfortable win.

The hosts got a goal in the 51st minute through Inés Juan Altamira.

Victory for Óscar Fernández’s side moved them further clear of the relegation zone, up to 11th in the table.

It was the first time since September 2019 that Madrid had recorded back to back wins.

Meanwhile right back, Chidinma Okeke was not listed for the game.

The 19 year-old who joined the Spanish side from NWPL team, FC Robo is one of 16 Nigerian players in Spain’s top flight.

She moved to Madrid last August after the World Cup in France, where she became an instant revelation coming off the bench in one of the group stage games.

Okeke has made only 7 league appearances for the club, but none has come in 2020.

Confederation Cup: Enyimba Will Redeem Nigeria’s Image – Oladapo

Enugu Rangers will know their fate in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday when they face group A leaders Pyramids at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo and Enyimba Midfielder Austin Oladapo said he feels “sad” for the NPFL side.

Rangers have played four games, but failed to win any and have just 2 points; they need to win their remaining matches to stand a chance of progressing.

However, it doesn’t seem likely as the task before them is a steep climb.

The first meeting between Salisu Yusuf’s men and Sunday’s opponents in Enugu ended 3-1, as the visitors sealed a stunning victory.

In a chat with brila.net Oladapo said, ” For Rangers I feel sad for them because they tried but it didn’t turn out as they planned.”

Oladapo and Enyimba also have their fates in their own hands when they face Hassania Agadir in Aba on Sunday.

The Elephants are second in the group with four points and behind the Moroccan side. A win could see them cut the points deficit to just one and further brighten their chances of progressing to the next round.

“Hopefully we can redeem Nigeria’s image and continue to fly the Country’s flag in the competition,” the midfielder said.