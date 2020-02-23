Espanyol 0-1 Sevilla: Kanu Still Chasing first Goal for Las Rojiblancas

Nigerian striker Uchenna Kanu played for just over an hour for Sevilla on Saturday as they snatched a narrow 1-0 win over bottom side Espanyol.

Making her third appearance for the club, Kanu got the most minutes he has played for Sevillistas.

However, the Striker is still searching for her first goal for since her move to the Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino this month.

The match-winner came late in the game through 20 year-old midfielder Ana Franco in the 86th minute.

Sevilla moved to 10th in the table on 22 points and can only hope for a second place finish now.

Sevilla Coach Cristian Toro reacted to his side’s performance:

‘We suffered a lot to get to enjoy this way. In many games we deserved it and they did not occur and today we saw that stroke of luck and dynamics.

‘Espanyol was at times better than us in intensity, I told the players that they had to fight a lot against a team that was playing for their life in this game, so we had to live up to these situations and in those five minutes came the goal.’