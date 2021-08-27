Esiti’s PAOK defeats Rijeka to Reach Conference League group stage

PAOK midfielder Anderson Esiti during the Europa Conference League play-off match against Rijeka. Photo credit | paokfc

PAOK have booked their place in the group stage of the Europa Conference League following their 2-0 victory against Rijeka in the second leg of the play-off tie, Anderson Esiti was a substitute in the game.

Esiti was brought on in the 76th minute with the Greek side 1-0 courtesy Omar El Kaddouri’s first half goal.
The Greek side scored a second in the 80th minute through Thomas Murg, who latched on to a pass before breaking the defence to fire home from mid-range.

 

Victory on Thursday helped PAOK secure a 3-1 aggregate win and a group stage place.
The draw for the Conference League group stage holds August 27.

 

 

Adewale through to Conference League group stage

Oladoye Adewale and his Gent teammates celebrate with the fans after the Europa Conference League play-off match against Krakow. Photo credit | kaagent

Oladoye Adewale came off the bench in the second-half for KAA Gent in the second-leg Europa Conference League play-off match against Rakow on Thursday.

Adewale was introduced in the final 20 minutes with Gent three goals ahead and comfortably through to the group stage.

 

The first-leg of the tie ended 1-0 in favor of Rakow.

