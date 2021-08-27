Esiti’s PAOK defeats Rijeka to Reach Conference League group stage

PAOK have booked their place in the group stage of the Europa Conference League following their 2-0 victory against Rijeka in the second leg of the play-off tie, Anderson Esiti was a substitute in the game.
Esiti was brought on in the 76th minute with the Greek side 1-0 courtesy Omar El Kaddouri’s first half goal.
The Greek side scored a second in the 80th minute through Thomas Murg, who latched on to a pass before breaking the defence to fire home from mid-range.
Victory on Thursday helped PAOK secure a 3-1 aggregate win and a group stage place.
The draw for the Conference League group stage holds August 27.
Adewale through to Conference League group stage
Oladoye Adewale came off the bench in the second-half for KAA Gent in the second-leg Europa Conference League play-off match against Rakow on Thursday.
Adewale was introduced in the final 20 minutes with Gent three goals ahead and comfortably through to the group stage.
The first-leg of the tie ended 1-0 in favor of Rakow.