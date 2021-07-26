Esiti helps PAOK secure ‘confidence boosting’ win against Feyenoord

PAOK Thessaloniki coach Razvan Lucescu said the team’s 2-1 come from behind victory against Dutch side Feyenoord is good for his player’s confidence ahead of the new season.

PAOK trailed in the opening minutes conceding a goal just two minutes in, but gradually grew into the game and were awarded a well deserved penalty, which was converted to level the score.

The winner would come for the visitors in the 52nd minute, “El Kaddouri and Murg combined superbly and the Austrian shot on goal. His effort was saved by the opposing goalkeeper, but the onrushing Koutsias met the rebound to score from close range.”

PAOK’s Nigerian midfielder Anderson Esiti was involved in the game from the start and was quite effective in the heart of the visitor’s shape.

He would go on to play just over an hour before he was substituted, two minutes past the hour mark.

Speaking on the game, Lucescu said:

‘Even if I like to say that I don’t care about the result, Today I’m very satisfied with the result.’

‘Maybe it’s the friendly game from all of my career in which I wanted to have a good result, because it was the last game in the preparation. And it will be very good for our players, for the group for the work they did and for their confidence.’