Esiti benched as Ferencvaros seals bounce back win in the Europa League

Ferencvaros Manager, Stanislav Cherchesov reacts during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match against Shamrock Rovers.(Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

Anderson Esiti was an unused substitute in Ferencvaros’ 4-0 victory against Shamrock Rovers in the first-leg playoff match of the Europa League.

Esiti has been dropped to the bench since his side’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers by Qarabag.
The Midfielder was hooked in the 50th with Ferencvaros trailing and the 28 year-old hasn’t since returned to the line up.
He was downgraded to a sub’s role in the Nemzeti Bajnokság game against MOL Fehervar at the weekend before Thursday’s match up.
Meanwhile, the victory against Shamrock puts Ferencvaros in good stead ahead of the return leg of the UEL in Dublin.

 

 

Bench role for Olatunji in AEK Larnaca’s Europa League win

 

22 year-old Forward Victor Olatunji was on the bench AEK Larnaca’s 2-1 win against SK Dnipro in the first-leg Europa League playoff on Thursday.

Olatunji had featured in all of Larnaca’s games this season, including in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.
His last game was a 12 minutes cameo in the 2-2 second-leg UEL third round qualifying match against Partizan.
The Cypriot side was quick off the mark, opening a 1-0 lead inside the 16th minute through Omri Altman.
An own goal in the 29th minute from Oleksandr Svatok extended Larnaca’s lead away from home and proved vital.
However, despite a late fight from Dnipro a goal at the death from Svatok himself was a little too late.
Dnipro also had a man sent off in stoppage time, Eduard Sarapiy (90+5′) was shown a second yellow to end a disappointing night at the Kosicka futbalova arena.
Meanwhile, the new Cypriot first division season gets underway next weekend, but until then Larnaca will hope to wrap up their Europa League campaign on August 25, at AEK Arena.

