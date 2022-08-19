Esiti benched as Ferencvaros seals bounce back win in the Europa League

Anderson Esiti was an unused substitute in Ferencvaros’ 4-0 victory against Shamrock Rovers in the first-leg playoff match of the Europa League.
Esiti has been dropped to the bench since his side’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers by Qarabag.
The Midfielder was hooked in the 50th with Ferencvaros trailing and the 28 year-old hasn’t since returned to the line up.
He was downgraded to a sub’s role in the Nemzeti Bajnokság game against MOL Fehervar at the weekend before Thursday’s match up.
Meanwhile, the victory against Shamrock puts Ferencvaros in good stead ahead of the return leg of the UEL in Dublin.
Bench role for Olatunji in AEK Larnaca’s Europa League win