Eriksen receives Message of Solidarity for Nigerian stars Aribo, Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles stars, Joe Aribo and William Troost Ekong have joined players and fans who sent prayers and love to Christian Eriksen after the Danish midfielder collapsed in Denmark’s clash against Finland.
Eriksen collapsed unchallenged just a few minutes before half-time, which created a worrying moment for fans worldwide.
It was an anxious and emotional wait at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen as medics rushed to the pitch to save the former Tottenham man’s life.
The 29-year-old needed CPR and a defibrillator before he was taken off the pitch with his teammates surrounding him.
UEFA subsequently announced the game had been suspended, with the football world sending their prayers to the Danish midfielder.
Minutes later, the European football governing body and the Danish FA released a statement that Eriksen is in stable condition, bringing huge relief to football fans around the world.