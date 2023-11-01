Erik ten Hag Humiliates Man United Players with Strange Punishment After Derby Defeat

After the disappointing 3-0 defeat against Manchester City last weekend, Manchester United’s boss Erik ten Hag ordered his players to sit in silence in the dressing room and listen to the victorious celebrations from their rivals and fans.
Ten Hag’s frustration was evident as he sternly critiqued his team’s second-half performance.
Despite a promised bonus day off, the players were instead subjected to an extended analysis session, complete with personalized videos highlighting their mistakes.
This loss marks their fifth in the first ten Premier League games, leaving them in eighth place, trailing Tottenham by 11 points.
While Ten Hag’s position isn’t under immediate threat, concerns are mounting over the team’s performance.