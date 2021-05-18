Eredivisie Pundits rate Maduka Okoye

Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has reacted to his selection in the 2020-21 Eredivisie Team of season.

Dutch football publication, Voetbalzone, selected Okoye – who is regarded one of the League’s top three revelation of the season – as first choice goalkeeper ahead of Vitesse’s Remko Pasveer.

Okoye joined Sparta Rotterdam this season and worked his way up to first choice at the modest Eredivisie side.

The 21 year-old Nigerian made 28 league appearances, kept 10 clean sheets and was beaten 35 times to help his side finish 8th on the table.

Happy to be Part of @voetbalzonenl Eredivisie Team of the Year! All Glory to God almighty, he tweeted.

Happy to be Part of @voetbalzonenl Eredivisie Team of the Year! All Glory to God almighty 🙏🏽 https://t.co/9NtirT0596 — Maduka Okoye (@OkoyeMaduka) May 16, 2021

Selected XI of the 2020-21 Eredivisie season

GK : Okoye

DF : Wijndal, Martinez, Bazoer, Dumfries

MF : Koopmeiners, Klaassen, Vloet

FW : Tadic, Berghuis, Giakoumakis