Eredivisie Pundits rate Maduka Okoye

Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has reacted to his selection in the 2020-21 Eredivisie Team of season.
Dutch football publication, Voetbalzone, selected Okoye – who is regarded one of the League’s top three revelation of the season – as first choice goalkeeper ahead of Vitesse’s Remko Pasveer.
Okoye joined Sparta Rotterdam this season and worked his way up to first choice at the modest Eredivisie side.
The 21 year-old Nigerian made 28 league appearances, kept 10 clean sheets and was beaten 35 times to help his side finish 8th on the table.
Happy to be Part of @voetbalzonenl Eredivisie Team of the Year! All Glory to God almighty, he tweeted.
— Maduka Okoye (@OkoyeMaduka) May 16, 2021
Selected XI of the 2020-21 Eredivisie season
GK : Okoye
DF : Wijndal, Martinez, Bazoer, Dumfries
MF : Koopmeiners, Klaassen, Vloet
FW : Tadic, Berghuis, Giakoumakis