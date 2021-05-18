Eredivisie Pundits rate Maduka Okoye

Victor Ohkani
Maduka Okoye during the Dutch Eredivisie match between VVV Venlo and Sparta Rotterdam at the Covebo stadium De Koel on March 9, 2021 in Venlo, The Netherlands. ANP JEROEN PUTMANS (Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)

Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has reacted to his selection in the 2020-21 Eredivisie Team of season.

Dutch football publication, Voetbalzone, selected Okoye – who is regarded one of the League’s top three revelation of the season – as first choice goalkeeper ahead of Vitesse’s Remko Pasveer.

 

Okoye joined Sparta Rotterdam this season and worked his way up to first choice at the modest Eredivisie side.

 

The 21 year-old Nigerian made 28 league appearances, kept 10 clean sheets and was beaten 35 times to help his side finish 8th on the table.

 

Happy to be Part of @voetbalzonenl Eredivisie Team of the Year! All Glory to God almighty, he tweeted.

 

Selected XI of the 2020-21 Eredivisie season

GK : Okoye
DF : Wijndal, Martinez, Bazoer, Dumfries
MF : Koopmeiners, Klaassen, Vloet
FW : Tadic, Berghuis, Giakoumakis

