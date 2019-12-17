EPL, Leicester join NFF to felicitate with Ndidi at 23

Wilfred Ndidi have received birthday greetings from organizers of EnglishTop-flight (EPL), Leicester City and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after marking his 23rd birthday on Monday.

The Premier League wrote on their verified Twitter handle: “Happy birthday, Ndidi”

Leicester wrote, “23 today! Have a good one, Ndidi.”

And the NFF followed suit: “Happy birthday Super Eagles midfield machine, Ndidi.”

Ndidi has been a house hold name in the English Premier League and his ball-winning skills has made him the top tackler in the league for two consecutive seasons.

The Nigeria international joined Leicester from Genk in a £17million deal back in 2017 and has gone on to become a key member at the King Power outfit.

He subsequently won Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year award for two consecutive seasons following his fine defensive display.

He has also been an important member in the Nigeria national team set-up since making his debut back in October 2015.

Ndidi has so far made 18 appearances and scored two goals for the Foxes in all competitions this season