Enyimba’s Ojo assures on CAF Confederation cup qualification

Enyimba’s midfielder Dayo Ojo has stated assuredly that the People’s Elephants will have no problem getting the result that will qualify the team into the quarter final stage of the CAF Confederation cup despite losing their second of three group stage matches played already.
Ojo speaking in a chat gathered by www.brila.net said the team will make count their home games too with three games left to play in the group and two of which are home fixtures. He also revealed that they lost to Paradou because the Algerian side kept the ball well and better but that they will be handed same pressure experience when they come to Nigeria for the next game which is the return fixture.
“They are a very good side, very young and they keep the ball very well and we were unable to keep the ball and that’s the only thing, you know when there is too much pressure on you, you’re prone to mistake. I’m confident that we are still going to qualify. We’re playing home now and hopefully we get the maximum 3 points and move to 6pts. From there we look ahead to the next game.”