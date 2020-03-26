Enyimba’s Dayo Ojo Regains Freedom Three days After He was Abducted

Enyimba midfielder Dayo Ojo and Abia Comets’ Benjamin Iluyomade, have reportedly regained freedom from their abductors after three nights.

Ojo and Iluyomade were set free on Wednesday night through efforts from Enyimba and the families of both players.

Reports in the last 24 hours had claimed that the kidnappers requested for a sum of 20 million naira as ransom, however it is unclear if the money was paid by the players’ club and families.

GREAT BIG NEWS! Our midfielder man, Dayo Ojo has regained freedom from his kidnappers 💪👏 — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) March 25, 2020

It will be recalled that the footballers were kidnapped on Sunday along the Benin-Owo expressway as they journeyed to Akure following the suspension of the NPFL amid concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak.