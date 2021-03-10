Enyimba’s Cyril Olisema targets perfect start to CAF Confederations Cup

Enyimba midfielder, Cyril Olisema says he’s confident the team have what it takes to beat Ali Benghazi in the CAF Confederation Cup tie on Wednesday.

Fatai Osho’s side will welcome the Libyan giants to the Enyimba Stadium for their first group game of the competition.

Enyimba defeated local rivals, Rivers United on penalties in the final play off round to book their place in the group stage of the competition .

Speaking ahead of the game, Olisema said he knows the importance of starting the group phase on a positive note.

“The group stage is a very different ball game and we are confident of a first win to get our campaign off on a winning note,” he said.

“Of course, we know that it’s going to be a tough game against any Libyan side but this is Enyimba where victory is always the target and we hope to get it on Wednesday.”

The second Group A game is between South African side Orlando Pirates and ES Setif.