Enyimba win Big Against Paradou AC to get their Confederation Cup campaign Back on Track

Enyimba produced the perfect spin to a difficult week with a comfortable 4-1 win over Paradou AC in Aba, to move into second spot in their CAF Confederation Cup group.

Caretaker Coach Fatai Osho oversaw the team’s first game since the Club parted ways with Coach Usman Abd’Allah, following last weekend’s 4-0 drubbing away to Plateau United in the NPFL.

The team seem to have put that sad episode behind them and Stanley Dimgba’s 15th minute strike set the tone.

He would go on to grab two more to complete his hat-trick and Victor Mbaoma also notched up one as the Nigerian champions picked up only their second win in group D.

A fortnight ago, a single Abdelkader Ghorab’s goal seal the victory for Paradou AC in the reverse fixture played inside the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida,

Sunday’s win for the People’s Elephants means they now have six points in the campaign and are second behind Hassania Agadir, who have a late game against FC San Pedro in Agadir.