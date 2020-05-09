Enyimba will Win NPFL Title If League Resumes – Usule

Enyimba FC Player Martins Usule believes the club will win the 2019-20 NPFL season if the NFF and LMC agree to conclude the league.

Currently sitting fifth in the log, with five games in hand, Enyimba turned their attention to the league after they were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup by Horoya AC.

The 8-time league champions were on a rich vein of form before the suspension of all football activities in the Country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, Usule told footballlive his side have shown great form either side of the experience and are definitely on course to usurp league leaders Plateau United should the league season be continued.

The 24-year-old netted the winner in Enyimba’s home time against San Pedro in the CAF Confederations Cup