Enyimba will bounce back from defeat to Heartland – Omoleye

Enyimba forward, Tosin Omoleye said the squad is disappointed with the defeat against Heartland in the Oriental Derby on Wednesday.

Goals from Shedrack Oghali in the 3rd minute and Emmanuel Adachie’s 53rd minute gave struggling Heartland the edge over Enyimba at the Dan Anyiam stadium.

TheresultmeanseighttimeNigerianprofessionalfootballleaguewinnersarestillsearchingfortheirfirstwinoverHeartlandsince2015.

Omoleye, who is still searching for his first goal for the club since joining from Plateau United, said the entire team is hurt by the defeat, but he remain confident they will bounce back.

“It was painful loss at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri. We gave it our all but we just couldn’t get the maximum points we desire.

“It’s time to look forward to our next game as we continue to press towards our goal for the season,” He said after the game.