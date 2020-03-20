Enyimba Team Bus attacked, Players and Officials Robbed! (See Pictures)

Nigeria Premier League side, Enyimba FC’s team bus was attacked by highway robbers on their way en route Aba after the midweek League matches.

The incident reportedly occurred around Enugu- Okigwe – Umuahia express road on Thursday night.

Enyimba were on their back to Aba after honoring their NPFL match away to Adamawa United.

Footballlive understands few players were injured but no life was lost.

Enyimba defeated Adamawa United 2-0 at the Pantami stadium on Wednesday, they are currently 5th on the log.

FT | Invaluable points bagged on the road | 0-2 | ##ADAENY — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) March 18, 2020

The League champions have five games at hand, before the league was suspended indefinitely by the League Management Company on Thursday.