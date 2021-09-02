Enyimba set to announce Finidi George as new Technical Adviser

Ex Nigeria international Finidi George has agreed terms to become the new Technical Adviser of 8-time NPFL champions Enyimba FC for next season, FL has gathered.

Finidi will be taking up his first managerial role at professional level since his retirement from football in 2004.

He returns to the Nigeria topflight many years after his playing days with Calabar Rovers, Iwuanyanwu Nationale (Heartland) and Sharks (Rivers United).

Details of the deal are yet to be concluded, but the 50 year-old has an agreement in principle to become Fatai Osho’s successor.

Osho was in-charge at the Enyimba Stadium for a season and half, helping the club finish third in the just concluded NPFL campaign.