Enyimba Players behind Finidi, Nobel sues for Patience with under fire Coach

George Finidi may be facing a lot of pressure from within Enyimba following the teams inconsistent form this season in the NPFL, but Goalkeeper John Noble believes the Coach requires more time and he will get them back on track.
Finidi’s appointed head Coach of Enyimba at the beginning of the current season was greeted with mild pessimism because of his lack of Coaching experience.
However, he started off well, winning five matches on the bounce, but soon the team experienced a deep in form and their league campaign got off to a poor start.
Currently, the seven-time Champions are seventh in the standings and are well off the mark to compete for the league title.
While most have called for his head, Noble suggests the team is fully behind the former Nigeria international.
“I’d advice that Finidi should be giving more time,” Noble told FL.