Enyimba Players behind Finidi, Nobel sues for Patience with under fire Coach

Enyimba Head Coach, Finidi George.

George Finidi may be facing a lot of pressure from within Enyimba following the teams inconsistent form this season in the NPFL, but Goalkeeper John Noble believes the Coach requires more time and he will get them back on track.

Finidi’s appointed head Coach of Enyimba at the beginning of the current season was greeted with mild pessimism because of his lack of Coaching experience.
However, he started off well, winning five matches on the bounce, but soon the team experienced a deep in form and their league campaign got off to a poor start.
Currently, the seven-time Champions are seventh in the standings and are well off the mark to compete for the league title.
While most have called for his head, Noble suggests the team is fully behind the former Nigeria international.
“I’d advice that Finidi should be giving more time,” Noble told FL.

 

“He’s someone that has been away from the League for a long time so coming in, at the beginning of the season we were doing fantastically well; everybody was praising him, we went five of six games unbeaten and everything was going well.”
“It all changed after we were eliminated from the Confederation Cup and everything went south.”
Describing the personality, Noble revealed Finidi George was open with his players and would sometimes offer them financial motivation before games.
“Finidi has been a very good Coach physically, mentally and financially he has been there for all the Players and trying to do his possible best to make sure we get the results.
“Most times he would encourage the players, even financially he would give Players money as motivation. For me I’d advice he is given more time, he would definitely adjust and things will go well for Enyimba again.”

