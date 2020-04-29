Enyimba Player Fears “End time” Signs Could Halt Resumption of NPFL Season

The uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the NPFL due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria is a cause for concern among players in the League and Enyimba’s Cyril Olisieama fears there might be no resumption because the outbreak could be the manifestation of the biblical end time.

Olisiema told footballlive he is eager to win the league this season with Enyimba, but also has worries that the pandemic could truncate a return to normal football activities in the country.

‘I am afraid about the whole situation and it will pain me a lot if the league is cancelled,’ said the player.

‘The way things are going I’m not even certain if it’ll (NPFL) resume, but I really want to win this league with Enyimba because we have a chance to do it.

‘ Yet I’m even more afraid because this could be the end time, nobody is sure when all this will end.’