Enyimba not getting carried away withwinning streak – Osho

Enyimba FC coach Fatai Osho says his team are not getting ahead of themselves with the winning streak following Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over Wikki Tourists in a rescheduled NPFL Matchday 11 fixture in Aba.

The reigning NPFL champions completed a run of three consecutive win in the league after defeating Wikki Tourists in a one-sided encounter yesterday.

Goals from Stanley Dimgba, Austin Oladapo and Victor Mbaoma handed Fatai Osho’s men the maximum points on the day.

Prior to yesterday’s game, the People’s Elephants had recorded a hard-fought 1-0 away victory over MFM before defeating Abia Warriors 2-1 in the Abia derby on Sunday.

Speaking after the game, Osho said his players put in a brilliant performance against the Bauchi-based side and declared his team are not getting carried away with the run of three straight victories.

“I must commend the boys who worked so hard throughout the entire match. It was a tough match because we came up against a well-structured Wikki Tourists side who were very hard to break.”

“As for the winning streak, we are not getting ahead of ourselves. We are going to be taking the match one after the other and we see where it takes us to.”

The victory saw Enyimba move to eleventh position in the NPFL standings with 24 points after 15 games, having played four games less.