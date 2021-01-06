Enyimba must Attack to Survive against El Merreikh – Ikpeba

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba insists Enyimba will require to make an instant impact in the El Merreikh if they must stand a chance of reaching the CAF Champions League group stage.

El Merreikh hold a 3-0 lead from the first-leg of their first round qualifying tie in Omdurman and Ikpeba described the defeat as “very bad”.

On Wednesday, Enyimba host the Sudanese side in Aba and have an uphill task to overturn the 3-goal deficit.

In a chat with footballlive, Ikpeba said the team needs to get early goals.

“By the club’s pedigree the 3-0 defeat even away from home, was a really bad result,” the former AS Monaco forward said.

“All they can do now is to attack; ensure to score an early goal and do so, perhaps, in the early minutes of the first half.

“They need that quick response because, truly, it could be the difference between who stays or fails to progress in the competition.”