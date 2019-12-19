Enyimba Lucky against Lobi Stars – Mbaoma

Striker Victor Mbaoma has refused to draw conclusions on Enyimba’s current form as he insists the club has only experienced a rough patch which is normal in football.

Mbaoma netted his fifth goal of the season with ten minutes left to salvage a late point for Enyimba after Samad Kadiri gave Lobi the lead three minutes earlier in a Nigeria Professional Football League fixture at the Enyimba Stadium this evening.

The result follows a 1-2 loss to Dakkada FC in Uyo on Sunday, implying that the defending Champions have managed only one point from their last two matches.

The run has left Usman Abd’Allah’s men five points off the pace at the top of the league, although with a game in hand.

Speaking after the Wednesday’s game, Mbaoma acknowledged that Lobi made a difficult match, but maintained that the team must now look ahead to their next fixture.

“Very difficult game,” Mbaoma began simply.

“We just have to thank God that we actually didn’t lose. We can still take it since we have a game on Saturday we just have to make up for it. We have to try our best to win the game so that we can be in a better place.”

“We have been working hard. Sometimes the game is just like that – even when you actually give in your best your don’t get what you want. But we will keep on doing our best and I’m sure we will get it right.”

Up next for Enyimba is a matchday 10 fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars on Saturday.