Enyimba lose Again, Could be drawn into Relegation Battle 

Champions Enyimba continued their dismal form and their League title defence suffered yet another hit following a 2-0 defeat against FC Ifeanyi Ubah in the NPFL on Sunday.

The defeat in Nnewi means Enyimba are winless in the last four league games.

Following their home loss to Heartland last week, the Fatai Osho tutored side were hoping to bounce back against the Anambra Warriors after last week’s defeat to Heartland in another local derby.

However, the Elephants fell short again, despite dominating for the most part of the game, it was the host who would make their chances count.

Uche Sebastine put FC Ifeanyi Ubah in front in the 37th minute, before Ikenna Cooper added the second in the 66th minutes to seal the three points.

Enyimba however tried to respond, but could only manage one effort on target from 12 attempts on the evening.

The defeat means Enyimba hover just above the relegation zone as their fortune failed to improved under their caretaker manager.

Rangers Three-Game Winning Streak is Massive Confidence Boost – Uche John

Following his side’s victory over Abia Warriors in the NPFL, Uche John believes Rangers Int’l is gradually crawling back to where they belong.

Rangers produced a complete performance in the 3-1 victory over their Oriental rivals at the Cathedral on Sunday as they recorded back to back wins for the first time in the league this season.

Goal from Ibrahim Olawoyin and a brace from Ifeanyi George earned the Flying Antelopes the needed win.

Speaking after the game, Uche John said the team is getting back to their level and the back to back wins will help their growing confidence.

“We played very well. Our confidence is back and I’m sure we will continue to do our best in subsequent matches,” He said in post match interview.

The win took Rangers out of relegation zone and placed them in 16th position.