Enyimba hope to compound Paradou’s woes

Coach of reigning NPFL champion and CAF Confederation cup campaigner Enyimba FC Usman Abdallah has stated that the People’s Elephant are set to compound the woes of their CAF Confederation cup opponent Paradou in Algeria coming Sunday.

Abdallah speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said Enyimba have to put themselves in a vantage position by getting a positive result away to their Algerian counterpart who currently struggle in the Algerian league and sit bottom of their CAF Confederation cup group with a point after two games.

“We have to go and get something in Algeria because they have one point and bottom of the league and also they’ve been defeated at home so there is a lot of crisis in the team and their morale will be low with a lot of tension and pressure which is a good way to capitalise.”