Enyimba Forward Anayo Iwuala sets Goal Target

Anayo Iwuala has admitted a slight dip in form but insists he is still hungry to deliver the goods for Enyimba this season.

Anayo struggled to make much impact last term due to reoccurring injuries, but he has been in terrific form in this campaign, scoring two and providing two assists.

The winger revealed his desire to get more goals involved in goals in order to meet the target he set for himself.

“I started the league with the team which I didn’t do last season. I can say I am on top of my game because of these little things; also because of my current mindset and determination to play,” the Club’s website quoted the Winger.

“Every great player that has a future must set targets for himself to achieve.

“For the past seasons I have been doing the runs and the moves, but this season I resolved to add more creativity and goals to my game because as a forward, your figures really matter.

“So I am happy that they have been coming gradually, and I hope it continues that way until the end of the season.”

Anayo will be aiming to replicate his good for Fatai Osho’s side when they host Rivers United in the Caf Confederation Cup game this Sunday.