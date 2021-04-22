Enyimba Finally Fly out for CAF Confederation Cup Clash vs Al Ahly Benghazi

Enyimba finally departed Nigeria, late hours on Wednesday, for their CAF Confederation Cup fixture against Al Ahly Benghazi on Thursday.

Enyimba have been rocked with crisis over unpaid bonuses, threat of Player strike and an internal leadership squabble in the past months.

The Nigerian champions need a win to confirm their spot in the next round of the competition.

Several players, as at 10pm, confirmed to FL that the team had boarded the flight that would convey the team to the final away leg of their campaign in the group stages.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Fatai Osho has an uphill task to inspire his team after the 3-0 trouncing away at ES Setif.

The defeat further closed the gap between them and third & fourth placed ES Setif and Ahly Benghazi.

On Wednesday, striker Tosin Omoyele tweeted, “Off we go to Libya for our fifth #CAFCC group match against Ahly Benghazi, but Osho also has as many as 7 players with fitness doubts in his demoralized squad.

Off we go ✈️ to Libya 🇱🇾 for our fifth #CAFCC group match against Ahly Benghazi. 💪🏾⚽️#TogetherForVictory #WeAreTheElephant 🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/TYHlkaKx5T — Omoyele Tosin (@omoyele_tosin9) April 21, 2021

However, Osho will count on the Striker Omoyele, fellow attacking player Anayo Iwuala and Goalkeeper John Noble to step up to the plate.

Midfielder and captain Austin Oladapo, who is the team’s top scorer on the continent, will also be available for selection.

The fixture is scheduled for 9pm, Thursday at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi.