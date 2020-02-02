Enyimba Cruise into Knockout Round of Confederation Cup

Victor Mbaoma scored a brace to inspire Enyimba to a comfortable 5-2 win over San Pedro as the NPFL side cruised into the quarter-final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Mbaoma netted in minutes 3′ and 75′ while Abdulrahman Bashir (2′), Austin Oladapo (25′) and Stanley Dimgba (85′) also registered goals on the day.

It was still a contest at the Stade Municipal, although the hosts were playing for pride after their elimination from the competition.

They had not registered a win in the campaign and had lost two games and drawn three prior Sunday’s clash against the Nigerian club side.

Meanwhile for Enyimba, a spot in the next round of the competition was on the cards but they needed a win to finish above Paradou, who were also in contention.

The first 45 minutes was a back and forth battle between the sides as San Pedro fought back every time Enyimba threw the challenge at them.

Early goals from Bashir and Mbaoma prompted a response from the home team and they halved the deficit through Jimoh Sheriff in the sixth minute.

Enyimba restored their two-goal lead through Oladapo, but then again the hosts responded.

Irie Zan Bi scored a minute before the interval and restored some hope of perhaps a chance for them to fight back.

At the restart though, it was a one way streak as Enyimba proved dominant, with a double strike strike from Mbaoma and goals from Mbaoma and Dimgba ended the contest.

Enyimba thus finished as Runners up in group D and will be drawn against one of the eventual group winner from any of group A, B or C.

The knockout stage will begin on March 1.