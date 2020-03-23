Enyimba confirms Dayo Ojo’s Abduction, Give Assurances on Player’s Release

Enyimba FC have confirmed their player Dayo Ojo was abducted by suspected kidnappers on Sunday as he returned home to Akure after the suspension of the 2019-20 NPFL season.

In a statement released by the club on social media, Ojo was travelling in the company of teammate Emmanuel James and another professional footballer, Benjamin Iluyomade.

Enyimba FC has released an official statement on the abduction of midfielder Dayo Ojo 👇 pic.twitter.com/rDmoEfYBZ0 — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) March 23, 2020

James later confirmed the kidnap to journalists and said the kidnappers shot aimlessly at their vehicle.

He said, “We were traveling on the road when the gunmen came out from the bush and attacked us.

“They shot sporadically before abducting some people in the vehicle including the two players but I managed to escape,”he said.

The news of Ojo’s abduction comes after another former Enyimba player, Ifeanyi George was killed in a car crash on Sunday.

George, who has since joined Enugu Rangers FC, was travelling with Rangers Feeders team player Emmanuel Ogbu and a third passenger.

Both Players were killed in the crash and the LMC has confirmed an unnamed person(s) were injured and receiving treatment.

The players were on their way to Lagos following the suspension of the league due to coronavirus outbreak.