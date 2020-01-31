Enyimba Boss Wary of San Pedro Threat with QF Ticket hanging

Enyimba FC caretaker Coach Fatai Osho has stated that the team will thread with caution in their final group game against San Pedro FC in the CAF Confederation cup.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Osho told footballlive that Enyimba will not be tempted to underestimate the Ivorian club despite the latter have been eliminated from the competition.

Osho wants the team to confirm their qualification through to the quarter-final with a win on a ground he also admits will prove to be difficult.

“San Pedro as at now are out of the competition completely and they stand to lose absolutely nothing,” said Osho.

“When you’re playing with no pressure, some teams tend to play better in that situation and that’s why we have to be a bit careful, we have to bring in our A game to get the needed result.

“We should not be of the illusion that the San Pedro team are out and hence will be an easy pick. It’s not going to be that way.”

